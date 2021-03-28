Business More choice for ethical investors Environmentally conscious investors may soon be able to buy a different colour of asset every day of the week. BL PREMIUM

Green bonds. Blue bonds. Brown bonds. Environmentally conscious investors may soon be able to buy a different colour of asset every day of the week.

Record demand for sustainable finance is spurring this rainbow of debt types by governments and companies, to fund increasingly specific ways of mitigating climate change. While green bonds - which pledge their proceeds to finance wind farms or solar parks - are the dominant species, some of these labels have so far remained relatively niche...