BBC woos black US partners to SA
Americans ’ access to capital seen as key to local empowerment
28 March 2021 - 05:04
Sandile Zungu, president of the Black Business Council (BBC), says an alliance with black business in the US will inject capital and expertise into local black business and help it to play a bigger role in the South African economy.
The BBC has entered into a "co-operation agreement" with its US counterpart, the National Business League...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now