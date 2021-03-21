Business Yuppie gets new owners, keeps old traditions Mr Price to explore opportunities to access the Yuppiechef customer base BL PREMIUM

This week Mr Price Group announced the purchase of upmarket e-commerce and bricks-and-mortar retail brand Yuppiechef, marking another step in its strategy to grow its customer base.

Mr Price Group CEO Mark Blair said: “Yuppiechef is a business that we believe will give us the right offering to gain access to a higher-income customer base and greater share of wallet.”..