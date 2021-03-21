CEO’s Musk moves spark up VW shares
Herbert Diess has taken a page out of the Tesla CEO’s script for captivating investors big and small
21 March 2021 - 00:04
Volkswagen has gone from corporate dinosaur to stock market darling, and its CEO's imitation of Elon Musk has a lot to do with it.
Herbert Diess has taken a page out of the Tesla CEO’s script for captivating investors big and small, taking a hands-on role in getting VW’s message out on social media and staging splashy events big on ambition. It’s paying off — the carmaker’s common shares are up more than 70% this year...
