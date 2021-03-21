Business CEO’s Musk moves spark up VW shares Herbert Diess has taken a page out of the Tesla CEO’s script for captivating investors big and small BL PREMIUM

Volkswagen has gone from corporate dinosaur to stock market darling, and its CEO's imitation of Elon Musk has a lot to do with it.

Herbert Diess has taken a page out of the Tesla CEO’s script for captivating investors big and small, taking a hands-on role in getting VW’s message out on social media and staging splashy events big on ambition. It’s paying off — the carmaker’s common shares are up more than 70% this year...