Warren Buffett at table of $100bn club
The wealth of the chair of Berkshire Hathaway this week jumped to $100.4bn, according to the latest Bloomberg billionaires index
14 March 2021 - 00:21
Warren Buffett has been a fixture at the top of the world's wealth rankings for decades, but in recent years he has slipped down the list as tech fortunes soared and his hot hand cooled.
Now, at 90, his net worth has blown past $100bn (R1.5-trillion)...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now