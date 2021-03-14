Business Warren Buffett at table of $100bn club The wealth of the chair of Berkshire Hathaway this week jumped to $100.4bn, according to the latest Bloomberg billionaires index BL PREMIUM

Warren Buffett has been a fixture at the top of the world's wealth rankings for decades, but in recent years he has slipped down the list as tech fortunes soared and his hot hand cooled.

Now, at 90, his net worth has blown past $100bn (R1.5-trillion)...