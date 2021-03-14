Business Growth in agriculture unlikely to benefit all Farmers say new wage hike may force them to lay off workers BL PREMIUM

Growth in the agricultural sector may bode well for some, but farmers are insisting the 16% increase in the minimum wage for farm workers will lead to retrenchments.

GDP data released this week by Stats SA called the agricultural sector "one shining star in 2020", reporting that commercial agriculture expanded production by 13.1% that year. In the last quarter of 2020, the sector grew by 5.9% (annualised seasonally and adjusted quarterly)...