Enviable local fintech's Tyme to shine
R1.6bn investment seen as recognition of SA banking's potential
14 March 2021 - 00:20
The R1.6bn deal in which new player Tyme Bank has brought in new foreign investors will help to chart the way forward for the two-year-old bank, providing it with capital and strategic partnerships.
But the deal also helps to highlight the calibre of SA's financial technology and financial services and their potential to be exported to the rest of the world, particularly the developing world...
