Business Mafia targets EU's Covid crisis funds Criminal groups, including the N'drangheta in the southern Calabria region and Cosa Nostra in Sicily, have sought to gain footholds in lawful businesses

Criminal enterprises - like their legitimate counterparts - have suffered during the pandemic-induced economic crisis. But the Italian Mafia has already laid the foundation for a massive payday.

Last year, when countries were seized by lockdowns, the Mafia started infiltrating cash-starved companies in a bid to siphon money from the EU's recovery fund and the €1.8-trillion (about R32.5-trillion) that will, in part, start flowing to struggling firms later this year, according to Maurizio Vallone, Italy's top investigator on organised crime...