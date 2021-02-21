Unesco recognition sought for baguette
Confederation of French Bakers submits application for baguette to be added to UN rankings of intangible treasures
21 February 2021 - 00:04
The baguette — a mix of wheat flour, water, yeast, salt and a pinch of savoir faire, and as much a symbol of France as the Eiffel Tower — may soon join Unesco’s listing of cultural treasures.
Bakers say the traditional craft loaf, whose purchase from the local bakery has for decades been a ritual in French daily life, is being pushed off shop shelves, even in France, by frozen bread sticks made on giant assembly lines...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now