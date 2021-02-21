Business Unesco recognition sought for baguette Confederation of French Bakers submits application for baguette to be added to UN rankings of intangible treasures BL PREMIUM

The baguette — a mix of wheat flour, water, yeast, salt and a pinch of savoir faire, and as much a symbol of France as the Eiffel Tower — may soon join Unesco’s listing of cultural treasures.

Bakers say the traditional craft loaf, whose purchase from the local bakery has for decades been a ritual in French daily life, is being pushed off shop shelves, even in France, by frozen bread sticks made on giant assembly lines...