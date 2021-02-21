Business Pandemic fuels record year for leading vinyl maker Past decade has seen a vinyl revival despite the popularity and instant access of digital media BL PREMIUM

Housebound music lovers starved of live shows during the pandemic got their groove on with vinyl records instead, fuelling a buying boom that drove the world’s biggest LP-maker to its best annual sales and profit yet.

GZ Media, which presses records ranging from global superstar Lady Gaga to independent punk band Cock Sparrer, saw sales jump 11% to 4-billion Czech crowns (R2.7bn) and shipped 38-million LPs in 2020, said CEO Michal Sterba. “It was a record year,” he said at the company’s factory some 20km outside Prague, where GZ Media has pressed albums since 1951...