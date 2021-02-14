Business Was this the 'so what' Sona? It was a reflection of the lukewarm response to a speech in which the president did some serious spin on his economic recovery plan BL PREMIUM

"There's not much to say about the Sona," said one business leader when approached for comment on Friday following President Cyril Ramaphosa's fifth state of the nation address. "Shall I just say the same as I said a year ago?" asked another.

It was a reflection of the lukewarm response to a speech in which the president did some serious spin on his economic recovery plan - but failed to convince the market that the promises in the plan were going to be delivered with anything like the required urgency, if at all...