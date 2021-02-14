Was this the 'so what' Sona?
It was a reflection of the lukewarm response to a speech in which the president did some serious spin on his economic recovery plan
14 February 2021 - 00:19
"There's not much to say about the Sona," said one business leader when approached for comment on Friday following President Cyril Ramaphosa's fifth state of the nation address. "Shall I just say the same as I said a year ago?" asked another.
It was a reflection of the lukewarm response to a speech in which the president did some serious spin on his economic recovery plan - but failed to convince the market that the promises in the plan were going to be delivered with anything like the required urgency, if at all...
