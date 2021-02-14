Spectre over spectrum, for some in IT
Big companies fear they will get a raw deal in auction
14 February 2021 - 00:15
Even if the disputed spectrum auction goes ahead in March, South Africans may still not reap the economic benefits.
Jon Tullet, research manager, IT services, at International Data CorpSub-Saharan Africa, said: "We are back in a policy labyrinth, making [the auction] a long, drawn-out process, and ultimately someone is going to end up losing out."..
