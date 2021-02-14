Global fashion retailers cut orders to suit Covid cloth
Bangladesh factories have received 30% fewer orders this season
14 February 2021 - 00:17
Clothes retailers in Europe and the US are sitting on excess inventory and cutting back on spring orders. Sourcing agents face late payments. Garment factories in Bangladesh are on the rack.
The global clothing industry, reeling from a punishing 2020, is seeing its hopes of recovery punctured by a new wave of lockdowns and patchy national vaccine rollouts...
