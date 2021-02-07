Business Staff won't miss Jeff's 'question mark' e-mails Amazon said Bezos sent question-mark e-mails occasionally to manage the volume of customer messages he received BL PREMIUM

For staff at Amazon.com, the departure of CEO Jeff Bezos may spell the end of one of the company's unusual and, for some managers, frightening practices: the "question mark" e-mail.

Bezos, whose e-mail address is public, receives customer complaints that he then forwards to the executive whose team is responsible for fixing the problem. Sometimes landing overnight, these e-mails from the world's second-richest person had no salutation, no commentary or thank you - just a single question mark...