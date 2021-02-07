Sona: Expect more promises amid little progress
The state of the nation address comes as some economists revised down growth forecasts for this year
07 February 2021 - 00:10
When President Cyril Ramaphosa presents his state of the nation address on Thursday evening, he will want to report back on the actions he promised last year to revive the economy.
It's hoped that he will provide an update on progress, rather than making yet more promises...
