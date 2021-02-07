Hedge fund magnates 'fear for safety' amid GameStop vitriol
The level of vitriol has experts wondering if merely owning a certain stock, or betting against it, might pose new safety risks
07 February 2021 - 00:05
Hacking into an investment portfolio. Breaking into a Caribbean villa. Even kidnapping .
To the list of personal-security concerns for hedge fund magnates, add one more: short positions...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now