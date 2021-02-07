Go green or go down the tubes, car exporters warned
Electrification is shaking up the industry globally, and SA faces a stern test of its regulatory relevance and competitive advantages
07 February 2021 - 00:09
The South African automobile industry could be faced with exporting 80% less - thereby eliminating half the jobs it provides - if local manufacturers don't get with the global programme and go green.
The industry exports most of its vehicle production to countries that have committed to strict timetables to prohibit the import of petrol and diesel vehicles...
