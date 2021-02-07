Business Estate agents take regulator to court The most immediate threat posed by the regulator to those in the industry is its failure to issue operating licences to estate agents on time BL PREMIUM

Tony Clarke, chair of Real Estate Business Owners of SA (Rebosa), the largest body of estate agents in the country, says the regulator is creating chaos in the industry through incompetence, lack of leadership and archaic systems.

"The relationship between the industry and its regulating authority has been destroyed," he says. "Many in the industry will tell you they're a nightmare to work with."..