'We cannot afford chaos on borders'

Juanita Maree, chair of the South African Association of Freight Forwarders (SAAFF), says the chaos at the Beitbridge and Lebombo border posts last year could have been avoided.

Her association and the Federation of East and Southern African Road Transport Associations repeatedly called on the government to work more closely with them when implementing Covid-19 protocols in order to alleviate the devastating effect of border blockages on travellers, businesses and the economy, she says...