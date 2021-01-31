Retailers pencil in a better February
31 January 2021 - 07:50
With the start of the school year delayed along with traditional back-to-school shopping, retailers hope buying will intensify in the next few weeks.
Retailers are using loss-leaders and promotions linked to customer loyalty cards to attract shoppers in what is an intensely competitive category. They are also extending promotions to cater for the delayed start to the academic year...
