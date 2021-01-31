Retail sales beat Covid blues, but ...
31 January 2021 - 07:31
Low interest rates, retrenchment packages, temporary employer/employee relief scheme (Ters) payments and increased government grants have given retailers a short-term boost, but analysts are wary of the year ahead.
Peter Armitage, CEO of Anchor Group, says while trading updates this week from the likes of Woolworths and Pepkor, which owns Pep and Ackermans, look "reasonably good" it is important to be cautious about what this ultimately means...
