Eric Samson: SA's modest man of steel 1938-2021
31 January 2021 - 06:35
Eric Samson, who has died at his home in Newport, California, at the age of 82, built a formidable steel manufacturing, trading and shipping empire that spanned 35 countries across three continents.
And he did it without raising a cent of public money...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now