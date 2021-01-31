Business Bank's success a 'team effort' BL PREMIUM

As African Bank's chair Thabo Dloti moved to try to contain the damage after the sudden departure of CEO Basani Maluleke, she spoke out for the first time to express her sadness at leaving the bank and her confidence in the team she leaves behind.

Neither Dloti nor Maluleke would comment on reports in Business Day that a difference of opinion between them was behind the departure of Maluleke, the first black woman CEO of a South African bank, who led the bank's turnaround over the past three years...