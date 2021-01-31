Business 5G spectrum auction may be doomed BL PREMIUM

The telecommunications regulator may have doomed the allocation of spectrum for high-speed mobile broadband by trying to solve too many of the country's problems at the same time.

This view was expressed by an analyst in the wake of yet another legal challenge to the country's first spectrum auction, due to be concluded at the end of March by the telecommunications regulator, the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa)...