Swiss in a tizz over Rupert vaccine
Billionaire got the shot at Hirslanden, which is owned by Mediclinic International, a hospital operator the Rupert family has invested in through Remgro
24 January 2021 - 00:05
Richemont chair Johann Rupert received his first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine at a clinic his family has investment ties to in Switzerland, sparking a controversy in that country about who should get inoculated first.
The South African billionaire got the shot at Hirslanden, which is owned by Mediclinic International, a hospital operator the Rupert family has invested in through Remgro...
