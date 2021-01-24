Business More companies are forced into rescue Latest Stats SA figures show liquidations were up 30.7% in the three months ending November 2020, year on year BL PREMIUM

The number of companies in business rescue is set to spike in 2021 as the effects of continued Covid-19 trading restrictions bring businesses that may have held on last year to their knees.

According to the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission’s most recent figures, published in October 2020, 233 companies started business rescue proceedings between April and October 2020, from 216 in 2019...