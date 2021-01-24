Business Google threatens search cut in Australia Threat is Google’s most potent yet as the digital giant tries to stem a flow of regulatory action worldwide BL PREMIUM

Google threatened to disable its search engine in Australia if it is forced to pay local publishers for news, a dramatic escalation of a months-long standoff with the government.

A proposed law, intended to compensate publishers for the value their stories generate for Google, is “unworkable”, Mel Silva, MD for Australia and New Zealand, told a parliamentary hearing on Friday...