Google threatens search cut in Australia
Threat is Google’s most potent yet as the digital giant tries to stem a flow of regulatory action worldwide
24 January 2021 - 00:04
Google threatened to disable its search engine in Australia if it is forced to pay local publishers for news, a dramatic escalation of a months-long standoff with the government.
A proposed law, intended to compensate publishers for the value their stories generate for Google, is “unworkable”, Mel Silva, MD for Australia and New Zealand, told a parliamentary hearing on Friday...
