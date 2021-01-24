NEWS
Educational technology booms in SA
Schools shutdown hastens shift to online learning — for some
24 January 2021 - 00:05
The explosion in online teaching during the pandemic has made educational technology one of the big winners in the venture capital industry, with SA’s delay of school opening ensuring that the momentum will continue this year.
More significantly, it has opened a path to the future of education in the country, once the government lives up to its own promises in this regard...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now