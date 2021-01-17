Business Lightweight parcels cause heavy breathing Post office determined to maintain small parcel monopoly BL PREMIUM

Local courier companies are anxiously awaiting a high court hearing on whether they can continue to deliver parcels weighing less than 1kg.

PostNet and the South African Express Parcel Association (Saepa), an industry body representing courier companies such as DHL and FedEx, approached the North Gauteng High Court in February last year, asking it to set aside a 2019 ruling by the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) that association members must stop handling items weighing less than 1kg...