US sheds jobs as pandemic hits back
More fiscal stimulus is expected now that Democrats have gained effective control of the US Senate
10 January 2021 - 00:09
The US economy shed jobs for the first time in eight months in December as the country buckled under an onslaught of Covid-19 infections, suggesting a significant loss of momentum that could temporarily stall the recovery from the pandemic.
The plunge in non-farm payrolls reported by the labour department on Friday was mainly in the leisure and hospitality sector, with closures of bars and restaurants accounting for three-quarters of the job losses...
