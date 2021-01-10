Business Gloves off in fight over Covid claims, says Ryan Woolley Woolley has been fighting since May 2020 to get insurance companies to pay business interruption claims BL PREMIUM

Ryan Woolley, CEO of public loss adjustment firm Insurance Claims Africa, says he expects insurers to "fight all the way" to avoid honouring Covid-19-related business interruption claims in spite of a Supreme Court of Appeal ruling in December.

The SCA upheld a Cape Town high court order that Momentum Metropolitan subsidiary Guardrisk pay for the losses incurred by Cafe Chameleon resulting from the lockdown...