Business Cash gets SA tech start-ups off ground Investment poured into innovative local tech firms last year

The global tech boom that saw Amazon and Microsoft market valuations pass a trillion-and-a-half dollars in 2020 trickled down powerfully to start-ups - and SA was not left out of the action.

Although there were no multibillion-dollar initial public offerings (IPOs) - as with Airbnb, Doordash and Snowflake in the US, three of the 10 biggest IPOs ever for US tech companies - investment poured into local start-ups...