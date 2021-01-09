Business Hollywood losing out on China's vast film audience Movie theatres in Asia are generally thriving BL PREMIUM

Box-office collections by foreign films in China more than halved in 2020, posing a tough challenge for Hollywood in one of the few major markets to be recovering from the pandemic.

In the year China took the crown from the US as the world's no 1 movie market with a revenue of 20.4-billion yuan (R48.1bn), overseas films accounted for only 16% of the ticket receipts. That compares with 36% in 2019, according to data from local ticketing platform Maoyan Entertainment...