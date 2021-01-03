Online delivers for couriers
As the lockdown eased, these businesses continued selling sanitisers and PPE and also began offering their original products
03 January 2021 - 00:02
The e-commerce boom has been a shot in the arm for some courier companies as an increasing number of consumers opted for online shopping in 2020, but the hard lockdown almost sank some businesses.
Garry Marshall, CEO of the South African Express Parcel Association (Saepa), said some courier companies are not making as much revenue as before lockdown, but others that have focused on e-commerce are making between 120% and 130% more than prior to it...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now