Old offices becoming new homes
27 December 2020 - 08:24
With 2.4-million square metres of empty offices in SA, experts expect that the trend to convert such space to residential use will gather momentum, particularly in outlying business nodes.
The October office vacancy survey from the South African Property Owners Association (Sapoa) paints a bleak picture for the office market, with vacancies now at a 16-year high of 12.7%...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now