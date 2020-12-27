Cautious optimism for listed property in 2021
27 December 2020 - 08:28
While listed property share prices have made a comeback over the past month, 2020 overall has not been kind, with the sector being one of the worst hit by the pandemic and the hard lockdown earlier this year.
What made it particularly difficult was that a large part of the sector consists of real estate investment trusts (Reits) with exposure to both retail property, which experienced store closures, and offices, which have seen rising vacancies as the economy has come under increasing pressure...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now