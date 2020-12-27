Business Cautious optimism for listed property in 2021 BL PREMIUM

While listed property share prices have made a comeback over the past month, 2020 overall has not been kind, with the sector being one of the worst hit by the pandemic and the hard lockdown earlier this year.

What made it particularly difficult was that a large part of the sector consists of real estate investment trusts (Reits) with exposure to both retail property, which experienced store closures, and offices, which have seen rising vacancies as the economy has come under increasing pressure...