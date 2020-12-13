Business 'Offshore wind can power SA' SA made an international pledge in 2009 to cut emissions by 42% by the end of 2025 BL PREMIUM

SA has yet to build any large, sea-based wind farms, but the first comprehensive assessment of offshore wind energy potential suggests that large wind turbines off the KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape coasts could generate between 15% and 800% of current electricity demand.

The lower figure is for shallow water wind farms at depths of less than 50m, whereas the higher figure includes turbines further out to sea, at depths of up to 1,000m...