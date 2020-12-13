Nedlac's plan for Eskom debt pile
The social partners have committed to "jointly mobilising adequate financial resources for Eskom" over the next 12 months
13 December 2020 - 00:09
Social partners in the National Economic Development & Labour Council (Nedlac) - the government, business and labour - have agreed to a review of Eskom's load-shedding schedule to minimise disruption to firms and households.
They have also pledged to help Eskom to collect what it is owed by moving all its customers, including businesses and households, to prepaid meters, and getting government departments and municipalities to pay the R37bn they owe the utility...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now