Business Nedlac's plan for Eskom debt pile The social partners have committed to "jointly mobilising adequate financial resources for Eskom" over the next 12 months

Social partners in the National Economic Development & Labour Council (Nedlac) - the government, business and labour - have agreed to a review of Eskom's load-shedding schedule to minimise disruption to firms and households.

They have also pledged to help Eskom to collect what it is owed by moving all its customers, including businesses and households, to prepaid meters, and getting government departments and municipalities to pay the R37bn they owe the utility...