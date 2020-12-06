Business University boffins get boost into business BL PREMIUM

A new R230m venture capital fund will help to turn the innovative research done at South African universities to account, injecting equity capital to help convert intellectual property developed by university researchers into companies that can come to market and create jobs and growth.

The University Technology Fund (UTF), which has invested in five companies and has received 80 proposed deals from 10 universities in SA, will also plug a gap in SA's nascent venture capital market, investing in companies at a much earlier stage of development than most South African investors would risk...