Business Stander knew she'd exit Comair

The former CEO of Comair, Wrenelle Stander, knew she would have to step aside once the business rescue process was concluded and new investors stepped in.

Comair, which operates British Airways domestically and low-cost carrier Kulula.com, went into voluntary business rescue in May after being hit by the global grounding of the Boeing 787 MAX aircraft and the lockdown...