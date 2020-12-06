Business Rumours rife as Brexit goes down to the wire BL PREMIUM

The EU told Britain on Friday it was time to decide what kind of future relationship it wanted as EU officials suggested negotiators could strike a post-Brexit trade deal as early as the weekend.

With less than four weeks left until the UK finally leaves the EU's orbit on December 31, talks hit a snag late on Thursday, prompting London to signal that the chances of a breakthrough were receding...