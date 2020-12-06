Rumours rife as Brexit goes down to the wire
06 December 2020 - 05:06
The EU told Britain on Friday it was time to decide what kind of future relationship it wanted as EU officials suggested negotiators could strike a post-Brexit trade deal as early as the weekend.
With less than four weeks left until the UK finally leaves the EU's orbit on December 31, talks hit a snag late on Thursday, prompting London to signal that the chances of a breakthrough were receding...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now