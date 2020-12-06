Business Restoration of rail heralds 'new era' BL PREMIUM

Much of Prasa's commuter rail system might still be a disaster but "the tide has turned", says Nosipho Damasane, who has been CEO of rail at the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) for just on six months.

"There's a new era at Prasa," says Damasane, who before being headhunted to get the country's commuter rail service back on track was CEO of Bombela, which operates the Gautrain...