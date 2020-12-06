Malls mauled -- but they're not dead yet
06 December 2020 - 05:00
US author Mark Twain famously responded to an incorrect report that he had died with the words: "Reports of my death are greatly exaggerated."
Could this apply to SA's malls, which some have predicted could become white elephants thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic accelerating online retail?..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now