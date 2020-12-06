Business Food Lover's Market thinks big as store rollout goes on BL PREMIUM

The South African economy may be reeling from the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic but family-owned Food Lover's Market, which reported a 24% increase in sales for the six months from April to end September, has no intention of slowing down the store rollout for its various brands.

While the 27-year-old company founded by brothers Brian and Mike Coppin does not have a specific expansion target, it is looking to continue opening 20 to 30 smaller FreshStop convenience stores a year, situated at Caltex petrol stations...