Business EOH: Zondo exorcised scandal BL PREMIUM

For EOH CEO Stephen van Coller, giving evidence before the Zondo commission last week was a relief as it drew a line under the corruption scandal at the company.

"The Zondo commission was a huge relief for us because it means we are getting to the end of all of this," said Van Coller, who was brought in to turn the company around in September 2018...