Business Retail pins hopes on long Black Friday Coming out of Covid, businesses large and small extend sale days

This year's Black Friday could be one of the most relevant in a long time for South African retailers needing to clear shelves of old stock - and hoping to get their books from the red back into the black.

Originating in the US, Black Friday kicks off the Christmas spending season. This year big retailers have extended Black Friday and so too have many smaller ones, who are relying on the promotion to get them through to December and then a more successful 2021...