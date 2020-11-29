Business Farmers buoyed by bumper wheat crop The 2020 wheat harvest is expected to be over 2.1-million tons, the largest since 2002 BL PREMIUM

This year's bumper wheat harvest will give SA's grain farmers a financial boost - but they will need another season before they find their financial footing.

The 2020 wheat harvest is expected to be over 2.1-million tons, the largest since 2002, which yielded 2.45-million tons of the grain, says Dawie Maree, head of agriculture information & marketing at FNB...