Farmers buoyed by bumper wheat crop
The 2020 wheat harvest is expected to be over 2.1-million tons, the largest since 2002
29 November 2020 - 00:13
This year's bumper wheat harvest will give SA's grain farmers a financial boost - but they will need another season before they find their financial footing.
The 2020 wheat harvest is expected to be over 2.1-million tons, the largest since 2002, which yielded 2.45-million tons of the grain, says Dawie Maree, head of agriculture information & marketing at FNB...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now