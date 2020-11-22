Musk is closing in on Gates
Musk’s net worth soared by $10.2bn more after Tesla shares climbed 10%
22 November 2020 - 00:05
Elon Musk is just a Tesla rally away from unseating fellow mega-billionaire — and occasional verbal sparring partner — Bill Gates as the second-richest person on the planet.
Musk’s net worth soared by $10.2bn (R156bn) more on Wednesday after Tesla shares climbed 10% on the strength of an overweight rating by Morgan Stanley...
