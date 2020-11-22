Investors favouring ‘unloved’ value stock
Rotation trade triggered by progress toward a coronavirus vaccine and the US election will favour equities in countries such as Mexico and Indonesia over places like China and Taiwan
22 November 2020 - 00:05
Emerging-market investors are switching to value stocks and away from growth ones at the fastest pace in more than a decade, and some say the trend may last up to a year.
The rotation trade triggered by progress toward a coronavirus vaccine and the US election will favour equities in countries such as Mexico and Indonesia over places like China and Taiwan, according to AMP Capital Investors...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now