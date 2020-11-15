Business Without action, business warns of risk of summit fatigue The president presented his economic recovery and reconstruction plan a month ago, but little has been delivered since then BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa's third investment summit, to be held this week, has elicited a wary response from business leaders, who made it clear that unless and until the government does what it has long promised to do to make it easier to do business in SA, it has little chance of attracting new fixed investment or even sustaining current projects.

The president presented his economic recovery and reconstruction plan a month ago, but little has been delivered since then. Nor has the government engaged to any significant extent with its social partners at Nedlac, who earlier agreed on a more tightly focused economic plan with a set of reforms they sought to implement jointly with the government to boost investment and growth.